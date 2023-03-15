The World Boxing Organization has announced that their 36th Annual Convention will take place at the Barceló Bávaro Palace Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from October 9th through the 13th. The convention will gather executives of the WBO as well as promoters, trainers, boxers, journalists, and other members of the boxing community from all over the world to discuss important topics related to the sport and its growth in the different regions represented. Special guests and attending world champions will be announced in the upcoming months as well as the full agenda of events that will be taking place.

