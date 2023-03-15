Alen “The Savage” Babic (11-0, 10 KOs) and Lukasz Rozanski (14-0, 13 KOs) meet for vacant WBC bridgerweight title on Saturday, April 22 at the G2A Arena in Rzeszów, Poland. The card also features “The Next King of Scotland” Martin Bakole (18-1-0, 13 KOs) against Ihor Shevadzutskyi (10-0, 8 KOs). The 6’6 Bakole signed a long-term deal with BOXXER back in February. In women’s action, unbeaten Caroline Dubois (6-0, 5 KOs), sister of WBA “regular” heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, meets TBA. The card will air in the UK on SkySports and is promoted by BOXXER in association with Knockout Promotions.
Top Boxing News
This fight is going to be bombs away for a few rounds. Really looking forward to it and definitely happy Bakole is FINALLY back.