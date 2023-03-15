Alen “The Savage” Babic (11-0, 10 KOs) and Lukasz Rozanski (14-0, 13 KOs) meet for vacant WBC bridgerweight title on Saturday, April 22 at the G2A Arena in Rzeszów, Poland. The card also features “The Next King of Scotland” Martin Bakole (18-1-0, 13 KOs) against Ihor Shevadzutskyi (10-0, 8 KOs). The 6’6 Bakole signed a long-term deal with BOXXER back in February. In women’s action, unbeaten Caroline Dubois (6-0, 5 KOs), sister of WBA “regular” heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, meets TBA. The card will air in the UK on SkySports and is promoted by BOXXER in association with Knockout Promotions.

