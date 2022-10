Weights from Bensalem, PA Joey Dawejko 256.6 vs. Terrell Jamal Woods 242

Kevin Ford 124.4 vs. D’Angelo Fuentes 126.6

Daiyann Butt 143.3 vs. Juan De La Cruz Rodriguez 144

Brendan O’Callaghan 155.9 – Jeremiah Kendrick 156.2

Soslan Alborov 153.5 vs. Salfeddine Mezzi 153.5

Boris Nde 140.5 vs. Hakim Smith 139.9

Aaron Newmones 146.8 vs. Jahqwon Humbert 146.6 Venue: Parx Casino, Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Promoter: Joe Hand Promotions

TV: FloCombat

