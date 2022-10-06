Unbeaten WBC interim super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora promised to deliver another memorable night of action at Thursday’s final press conference before he defends his green belt against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo live on Showtime this Saturday from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Sebastian Fundora: “Ocampo might come into this fight to display his boxing skills, or he might come on the inside looking to exchange. I’m confident in my corner and how we prepared and it’s going to show in the ring.”

Carlos Ocampo: “I’m going to lean on my preparation and training. I’m strong just like Sebastian is. I’m going to have to stick to my training and the results will come with that.”

Thursday’s press conference also featured middleweight Juan Macias Montiel, who squares off against Carlos Adames for the WBC interim 160lb title in the co-main event. Adames was not present at the press conference.

Juan Macias Montiel: “I’m only focused on this fight. A rematch with Jermall Charlo is of course what I want, but I can’t get there unless I win spectacularly in this fight. Saturday night is my time to prove myself.”

Opening the Showtime telecast, IBF junior bantamweight champion Fernando Martinez and former world champion Jerwin Ancajas meet in a rematch.

Fernando Martinez: “I’m very motivated for this fight, as much or more than the first time we fought. We’re familiar with each other now, but I’m not taking anything for granted.”

Jerwin Ancajas: “I was not in as good of shape in our last fight. I fought toe-to-toe because my legs were cramping in the fight. Now we’ve prepared for what he does in the ring and we’ll be ready to reclaim our belt….I can’t wait to get in the ring. Winning my title back is all I’ve been thinking about since we first fought. I know I have what it takes and I’m going to prove it on Saturday night.”