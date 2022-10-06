Another fight has been added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV card on October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Arizona. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell will face MMA fighter Uriah Hall in a four-round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195 pounds.
wow, they should up the PPV price now. Spectacular lineup shaping up