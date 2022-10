ProBox TV Weights from Plant City, Fla Can Xu 125.6 vs. Brandon Benitez 126.2

Cesar Francis 147 vs. Francisco Armenta 140

Darrelle Valsaint 162 vs. Paul Mendez 160.8

Kanat Islam 162.6 vs. Javier Maciel 166.8 Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

Weights from Bensalem, PA

