October 7, 2022
Boxing News

Fundora, Ocampo, Adames, Montiel, Martinez, Ancajas all make weight

Sebastian Fundora 153.5 vs. Carlos Ocampo 153.5
(WBC interim super welterweight title)

Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Carlos Adames 159.25 vs. Juan Macias Montiel 160
(WBC interim super welterweight title)
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Fernando Martinez 114.75 vs. Jerwin Ancajas 114.75
(IBF junior bantamweight title)
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Egidijus Kavaliauskas 147 vs. Mykal Fox 145.75
Victor Slavinksyi 126.5 vs. Edward Vazquez 129.5
Gabriela Fundora 111.25 vs. Naomi Reyes 111.5

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime, YouTube

