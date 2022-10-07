Sebastian Fundora 153.5 vs. Carlos Ocampo 153.5
(WBC interim super welterweight title)
Carlos Adames 159.25 vs. Juan Macias Montiel 160
(WBC interim super welterweight title)
Fernando Martinez 114.75 vs. Jerwin Ancajas 114.75
(IBF junior bantamweight title)
Egidijus Kavaliauskas 147 vs. Mykal Fox 145.75
Victor Slavinksyi 126.5 vs. Edward Vazquez 129.5
Gabriela Fundora 111.25 vs. Naomi Reyes 111.5
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime, YouTube
Fundora is bad for your career. I pray his opponent dont get decapitated by one of those hellacious uppercuts.
Stay away from him!!!
Fundora is one of a kind!