New Oct 21 ShoBox main event Unbeaten super middleweight Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KOs) will take Sena Agbeko (26-2, 21 KOs) in the new ShoBox main event on October 21 live from Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort. Steen-Agbeko was booked after light heavyweight prospect Ali Izmailov withdrew from his scheduled main event with Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic citing health reasons. Both Steen and Agbeko are ShoBox alumni. Benitez upsets former champion Xu Can Fundora, Ocampo, Adames, Montiel, Martinez, Ancajas all make weight Like this: Like Loading...

