Lou DiBella (DiBella Entertainment) and Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) have signed Canada-based Ukrainian light heavyweight prospect Artur “The Crimean Lion” Ziyatdinov (14-1, 11 KOs) to a co-promotional agreement. Ziyatdinov is a pupil of the Crimean Boxing Academy named after Sergey Lapin. Current unbeaten unified heavyweight champion of the world Oleksandr Usyk also graduated from the Academy.

Both promoters commented on the signing:

“Artur shows the skills needed to climb the light heavyweight ranking and it’s great to start a working relationship with Three Lions Promotions. With their shows across Canada and the DiBella Entertainment shows around the world, Artur is sure to expand his fan base globally,” said DiBella.

“It is great to add a top-level boxer such as Artur to our rapidly growing stable of boxers. We will be able to showcase his skills on the big stage working alongside Hoxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella. Artur has an exceptional skillset and we are excited for his co-promotional debut December 2 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada,” stated Otter.