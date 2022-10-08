Weights from Australia By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Dennis Hogan. 153.13 vs. Sam Eggington 153.26

(IBO super welterweight title) Nikita Tszyu 153.52 vs. Darkon Dryden 153.57

(WBO Oriental super bantamweight title)

Sam Goodman 121.87 vs. Jason Cooper 121.51

Vikas Singh 199.65 vs. David Light. 198.59

(IBO International super lightweight title)

Blake Minto 138.53 vs. Darragh Foley 139.9

Cody Beekin 159.74 vs. Lachlan Higgins 160 Venue: Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Promoter: Matt and George Rose No Limit

TV: Foxtel Main Event and KayoSport IBO Supervisor: Justin Kennedy

WBO Supervisor: Danny Leigh Dawejko defeats Woods in Philly Benitez upsets former champion Xu Can Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

