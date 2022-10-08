October 7, 2022
Boxing News

Weights from Australia

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Dennis Hogan. 153.13 vs. Sam Eggington 153.26
(IBO super welterweight title)

Nikita Tszyu 153.52 vs. Darkon Dryden 153.57
(WBO Oriental super bantamweight title)
Sam Goodman 121.87 vs. Jason Cooper 121.51
Vikas Singh 199.65 vs. David Light. 198.59
(IBO International super lightweight title)
Blake Minto 138.53 vs. Darragh Foley 139.9
Cody Beekin 159.74 vs. Lachlan Higgins 160

Venue: Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, Newcastle, NSW, Australia
Promoter: Matt and George Rose No Limit
TV: Foxtel Main Event and KayoSport

IBO Supervisor: Justin Kennedy
WBO Supervisor: Danny Leigh

