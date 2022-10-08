By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Dennis Hogan. 153.13 vs. Sam Eggington 153.26
(IBO super welterweight title)
Nikita Tszyu 153.52 vs. Darkon Dryden 153.57
(WBO Oriental super bantamweight title)
Sam Goodman 121.87 vs. Jason Cooper 121.51
Vikas Singh 199.65 vs. David Light. 198.59
(IBO International super lightweight title)
Blake Minto 138.53 vs. Darragh Foley 139.9
Cody Beekin 159.74 vs. Lachlan Higgins 160
Venue: Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, Newcastle, NSW, Australia
Promoter: Matt and George Rose No Limit
TV: Foxtel Main Event and KayoSport
IBO Supervisor: Justin Kennedy
WBO Supervisor: Danny Leigh