Weights from Atlantic City Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna 169.5 vs. Saul Roman 168.5

Emmanuel Rodriguez 117.5 vs. Frank Gonzalez 117.5

Kurt Scoby 148.5 vs. Raul Chirino 138.5

Paul Bamba 174 vs. Derrick Vann 170

Jose Nieves 122.5 vs. Juan Sequeira 123.5

Avious Griffin 146 vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez 145.5

Anthony Johns 113 vs. Jerrod Minor 118

Justin Figueroa 154 vs. Tavaris Smith 156.5 Venue: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

Promoter: Rising Star Promotions Results from Puerto Rico Weights from Mohegan Sun

