August 19, 2022
Boxing Results

Results from Puerto Rico

In a clash for the NABF super flyweight title, Juan Carlos Camacho Jr (14-1, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Fernando Diaz (11-2-1, 3 KOs) on Friday night at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Camacho outboxed Diaz in a bout that never really heated up. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 97-93.

Six-time world title challenger Carlos Buitrago (36-7-1, 20 KOs) dropped José Martinez (21-2-3, 14 KOs) in the first round and went on to win a razor-thin eight round split decision in a super bantamweight clash. Buitrago was the aggressor and won 76-75, 76-75 on two cards. Martinez was up 77-74 on the third card.

Big-punching featherweight Pedro Marquez (14-1, 10 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Wilner Soto (22-10, 12 KOs). Time 1:52. Soto down three times.

Featherweight Jan Paul Rivera (4-0, 3 KOs) had to work hard to beat Felix Sosa (1-2, 0 KOs) over four by scores of 40-36. Rivera had three first round KOs in his previous fights.

Weights from Atlantic City

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>