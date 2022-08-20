In a clash for the NABF super flyweight title, Juan Carlos Camacho Jr (14-1, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Fernando Diaz (11-2-1, 3 KOs) on Friday night at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Camacho outboxed Diaz in a bout that never really heated up. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 97-93.

Six-time world title challenger Carlos Buitrago (36-7-1, 20 KOs) dropped José Martinez (21-2-3, 14 KOs) in the first round and went on to win a razor-thin eight round split decision in a super bantamweight clash. Buitrago was the aggressor and won 76-75, 76-75 on two cards. Martinez was up 77-74 on the third card.

Big-punching featherweight Pedro Marquez (14-1, 10 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Wilner Soto (22-10, 12 KOs). Time 1:52. Soto down three times.

Featherweight Jan Paul Rivera (4-0, 3 KOs) had to work hard to beat Felix Sosa (1-2, 0 KOs) over four by scores of 40-36. Rivera had three first round KOs in his previous fights.