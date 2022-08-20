WBC #1 rated bridgerweight Evgeny Romanov (17-0, 12 KOs) saw his first ring action in 15 months in a TKO8 win over Vikapita “Beast Master” Meroro (30-13, 15 KOs) on Friday night at the Luzales Arena in Syktyvkar, Russia. Romanov dropped Meroro in round seven and was victorious when Meroro didn’t come out for round eight. Romanov is currently treading water in his career as he waits for the WBC to lift the ban on Russian boxers fighting for world titles.

Also in action, Olympic bronze medalist Vladimir Nikitin (7-1-1, 2 KOs) topped Ally Mwerangi (12-4, 8 KOs) over ten rounds in a featherweight bout. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. Nikitin is best known for his rivalry with Mick Conlan.