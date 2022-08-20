Super middleweight Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (20-1, 17 KOs), Mexico’s second-best super middleweight behind Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, stopped archrival Jesus “Mazo” Moroyoqui (10-2-1, 7 KOs) early in round two on Friday night at the Centennial Sports Center in Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico.

In the co-featured event, unbeaten welterweight Jorge “Jorgito” Lugo Cota (9-0, 6 KOs) took a unanimous decision victory in his first eight-rounder against former WBA interim title challenger Jesus Antonio “Chino” Rubio (13-6-2, 7 KOs).