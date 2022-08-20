Super middleweight Marcelo “El Terrible” Cóceres (31-4-1, 17 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over faded former world title challenger Javier “La Bestia” Maciel (34-17, 23 KOs) on Friday night at the Union Carmena Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cóceres, best known for being kayoed by Billy Joe Sanders in a WBO title fight in 2019 and for knocking down Edgar Berlanga last year, punished Maciel pretty much at will. During round four, the ring doctor advised the referee to call it off. 11 years ago, Maciel, 37, had a WBO middleweight title shot against Dmitry Pirog but had lost ten of his last eleven entering this fight.

In an upset, super lightweight Nicolás Paz (8-7-2, 3 KOs) beat Federico “El Zurdo” Pedraza (13-2-1, 2 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 98-92. Pedraza normally competes at featherweight.