IBF #1 super flyweight Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) kept his immaculate record with a seventh round KO against Ivan Meneses (19-23-2, 11 KOs) in La Paz, BCS, Mexico. A body shot put Meneses down and out. The referee originally ruled it a foul and gave Meneses time to recover, but eventually Bornea was credited with the KO win.

“Meneses was very strong,” stated Bornea afterward. “He was bigger. I was hurting him with my sharp body shots. It eventually paid off and I got the stoppage win. This win gave me enough confidence to be ready for the big names in my division. Martinez, Ioka, Franco, whoever wants to dance with me in the ring, I’m ready to face them! Props to my team for the great support.”