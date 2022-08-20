Weights from Orlando, Florida Kenneth Sims, Jr. 139.6 vs. Cristian Ruben Mino 139

(WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title) Orestes Velazquez 139.6 vs. Emiliano Martin Garcia 138.8

Kevin Hayler Brown 143.4 vs. Jose Alfaro 148.8

Jeovanny Estela 149.8 vs. Ramon De La Cruz Sena 149.8

Antonio Vargas 117.8 vs. Samuel Gutierrez Hernandez 120.2

Adrian Pinheiro 198.8 vs. Jose Humberto Corral 217.8

Ramiro De Jesus 152.4 vs. Alberto Delgado 152.4

Dorian Mark Khan Jr. 129.8 vs. David Allen Morgan 129.4 lbs Venue: Caribe Royal, Orlando, Florida (Sunday)

Promoter: BoxLab Promotions

Venue: Caribe Royal, Orlando, Florida (Sunday)

Promoter: BoxLab Promotions

TV: EntroBox Championship Boxing on Bally's Sports

