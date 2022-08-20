August 20, 2022
Undercard Results from Saudi Arabia

Heavyweight Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) was victorious when previously unbeaten James Wilson (7-1-1, 6 KOs) didn’t come out for round six after being dropped in round five.

In a historic bout, super bantamweight Ramla Ali became the first female boxer to feature in an official woman’s fight in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The bout didn’t last long as Ali (7-0, 2 KOs) dispatched Crystal Garcia Nova (10-3, 10 KOs) in 65 seconds.

