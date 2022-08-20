August 20, 2022
Boxing News

Fundora to defend against Ocampo

Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) will defend his WBC interim super welterweight title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) live on Showtime on October 8. Ocampo, who is ranked #13 by the WBC, has won 12 straight and recorded a first-round knockout on June 11.

The Showtime Championship Boxing telecast will also feature middleweights Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) and Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) squaring off for the WBC interim middleweight title in the co-main event, while IBF junior bantamweight world champion Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) meets former champion Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs) in a highly-anticipated 12-round rematch to open the telecast.

  • I really like Fundora. He’s an action fighter in a boxer’s body. Down to earth kid, nice family. I wish him the best. Hope he fights the winner of Charlo/Tzsu if he gets by this one. He improves every fight. Could become a star.

