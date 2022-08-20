WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) retained his titles with a twelve round split decision over Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua came out with some new tricks learned from new trainer Robert Garcia. It took Usyk a few rounds to adjust. Joshua’s body attack was much improved from the first fight and Uysk became noticeably slower as the fight progressed. Joshua took over completely in round nine, but Usyk changed his tactics again and unloaded on Joshua in round ten, which kept Joshua from doing more body damage. Usyk took the fight to Joshua in the championship rounds. Scores were 115-113 Joshua, 115-113, 116-112 Usyk.

After the fight, Joshua had a bit of a meltdown, storming out of the ring, returning, dropping two of the belts on the canvas, and grabbing the mic and giving a rather bizarre diatribe. “I’m not a 12 round fighter? Look at me, I’m a new breed of heavyweight,” said Joshua. All them heavyweights, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey, they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I’m not f**king 14 stone (200 pounds). That’s why. I’m 18 stone (250 pounds). I’m heavy.”

Meanwhile, Usyk called out Tyson Fury, saying “I want to fight him and if I am not fighting Tyson Fury, I am not fighting at all. Only God knows whether I will fight him or not, but all these gentlemen here around me, my team, they are going to help me.”