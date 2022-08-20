WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) retained his titles with a twelve round split decision over Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua came out with some new tricks learned from new trainer Robert Garcia. It took Usyk a few rounds to adjust. Joshua’s body attack was much improved from the first fight and Uysk became noticeably slower as the fight progressed. Joshua took over completely in round nine, but Usyk changed his tactics again and unloaded on Joshua in round ten, which kept Joshua from doing more body damage. Usyk took the fight to Joshua in the championship rounds. Scores were 115-113 Joshua, 115-113, 116-112 Usyk.
After the fight, Joshua had a bit of a meltdown, storming out of the ring, returning, dropping two of the belts on the canvas, and grabbing the mic and giving a rather bizarre diatribe. “I’m not a 12 round fighter? Look at me, I’m a new breed of heavyweight,” said Joshua. All them heavyweights, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey, they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I’m not f**king 14 stone (200 pounds). That’s why. I’m 18 stone (250 pounds). I’m heavy.”
Meanwhile, Usyk called out Tyson Fury, saying “I want to fight him and if I am not fighting Tyson Fury, I am not fighting at all. Only God knows whether I will fight him or not, but all these gentlemen here around me, my team, they are going to help me.”
Ok, let’s hope that fury fights Usyk in the biggest venue in the UK. And we don’t have Usyk-Aj 3,4, 5
What can I say, Usyk is just a better boxer. I had Usyk on a UD. The one judge that scored it for Joshua must have been paid off before the fight started. Joshua’s confidence train ride on saying he needed a knockout is true. Joshua can NOT outbox a slick boxer in Usyk.
Exactly, that’s why Canyellow will never fight any type of slick boxer.
Silly comment. I suggest you check his record.
Agreed, the bottom line is that Joshua was ok with losing and would not give 100%
Yes usyk way better boxer but Joshua did not want it enough!
You are right also Joshua just doesn’t have that extra gear Usyk does he totally took over the fight in the last 3zrounds and AJ had no answers when n him the fight too good v score cards too nice shock
Split decision WTF?
And it was the American judge that turned in the wonky scorecard. I swear, the US has the worst judges in the World.
Now the Joshua factor is eradicated let’s see Fury step up to the plate and let’s finally get an “Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Of The World”
Personally, I am done with the Fury hype. Time to move on from the Fury era and see others step it up.
Fury better get ‘permission’ from his wife and mommy and whoever else he made retirement promises to.
Finally? The undisputed fight was signed, sealed and delivered in 2021. Then everyone decided that it was only fair that Deontay Wilder got to go 0-3 in an unnecessary trilogy.
Fury would be a completely different fight for Usyk. I’d favor Fury. The big question would be whether Fury was committed to the project enough to come in shape and ready to fight. If I was Usyk, I’d issue a challenge right now that says Fury has two weeks to accept a fight 90 days from now. If Fury refuses, Usyk looks like he did his part to make it happen. If Fury accepts, Usyk probably gets to fight an even-more-than-usual out of shape Fury.
Not a bad idea but think it would take a year or so to properly build the promotion. Contracts plus venue and tv rights etc takes alot of time especially for a undisputed heavyweight fight
Can’t win if you don’t throw, fought like boxing is a game!
Joshua tons of talent, too slow does not have the Cahunas to win the fight
Joshua will not give it all.
Would not release punches and now he has energy to talk live.
Makes no sense.
Does not want to be a champion!
Frustrating, he will live longer than me not stressing, which is healthy
But iam not built that way
Most fighters, and all champions that I remember never do that during there prime!
Joshua gave it all. He just didn’t have enough to give.
I had Usyk winning but Joshua definitely had a better performance than the 1st fight. If Wilder gets past Helenius, Joshua/Wilder is the other fight to make in the division.
I love that comment you made. Wilder vs. Joshua would be a ticket seller. Each guy has the capability to KO each other.
Easy win for wilder because he could care less if he gets Koed
Joshua no heart
Fury-Joshua is the moneymaker of the heavyweight division if it can be made. Joshua-Wilder might be entertaining, but it can wait… it’s not the best match to be made money-wise right now.
Usyk edged it. How he responded in rounds 10 and 11 was incredible.
Totally agree nice and xtra gear and heart won it for bhom!
Anthony Joshua had an emotional breakdown post fight. BETA male ! And uysk is milking the Ukraine bullsh*t hard
What is “Ukraine bull$h*t”?
Secondly, Joshua has class, do not confuse that with being a “BETA male”.
Milking the fact that his Country is In war… L, your an idiot.
Dumb comment of the year.
Good fight, good scoring, I had it 116-112 for Usyk, as much as I wanted AJ to win, Usyk looked stronger. Fury Vs Usyk for The Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship next???
Same score for me, 116-112
Honestly the only guy that best Usyk by boxing is Fury. Either that or someone that get brawl. Unfortunately for poor Joshua he is just too big and slow to beat Usyk. He did better by throwing body shots but he got tired and he needed to be able to fight hard for all 12 rds to best Usyk. Kinda sucks that Usyk doesn’t have much power at heavyweight and is a really boring 12 rd dancer at this weight. Not a real box office draw for me.
I still feel like Joshua is afraid to fight a rough, nasty fight. When he committed to ripping body punches, he won rounds. But he allowed the fight to be fought in the center of the ring, which was always going to favor Usyk. He should have tried to steamroll him, grab and hold, push and shove, and just otherwise maul him. Make it ugly and violent. But another fight goes by where Joshua tried to outbox a better boxer.
Thought the first fight was closer. Joshua again fought Usyk’s fight. Usyk clearly won.
WTF was AJ thinking, walked off in a hissy fit and then comes back to make a cringe worthy speech. Usyk must have been embarrassed
116-112, one judge had it right
WTF Anthony Joshua do after the fight? That dude is a clown.
Thought Joshua was a stone cold lock not great stamina and give credit to Usyk with that movement but don’t think either one of these guys could carry Evanders jock.
On a side note they have got to move these shows along at a better pace 6+ hours is ridiculous.
Agree with you 100% even though holy was a roid head he gave 100% always
Put usyk on the same gear Holyfuelled was taking and then Usyk would have a body like holy’s – a head sat on shoulders with no neck and ripped as hell………
When it come’s to taking ‘GEAR’ you should look to Lennox Lewis’ SWIFT weight gain after he was hammer by Oliver McCall… Now that’s what I call ‘GEAR’
The judge who saw joshua win on one of the score cards should receive 50 lashes by king aladin abdulah mohamed el aziz for such a horrible felony! joshua is the weakest of the top 5 heavyweights and I expected the smaller guy for the win! Eddy hearn inflated joshuas career since day 1! Uzyk vs Fury should be a good one if it ever happens, I just hope I don’t have to wait 5 years before it happens!
Embarrassment. From the ref who wouldn’t call low blows, grabbing behind the neck, hitting behind the head, forearm to the head, to the crooked judge scoring a win for Baby, and ending with a crybaby fit, this was a farce. Usyk, congrads, I had you winning 117-111, even Hearn, Baby’s promoter, had Uyk winning!!! Joshua, you had your heart taken, you didn’t come to give it your all, please go away.
Congrats to Usyk…Usyk looked sluggish though..He was different this fight…Usyk did just enough to get the edge..did not dominate the fight…on the other hand…Joshua did just enough to lose..,Joshua started with pressure and great body shots….setting up that sweeping right hand….Usyk was surprisingly sluggish…looked extremely vulnerable but Joshua would not take the fight to Usyk.,.Usyk letting his hands go because of the Joshua’s body shots and Joshua’s slight activity … actually got Usyk the victory….Joshua just did not do enough to finish strong….Joshua seemed content knowing that he performed better than his last fight with Usyk… Interesting fight….
When I heard “115-113 Joshua,” I screamed out, “Oh, no!,” thinking Usyk was going to be robbed. But thankfully the other judges got it right. I had it 116-112 Usyk, but there were two rounds I could easily have seen go the other way, so no complaints about the result.
In a perfect boxing world, we’d see Fury-Joshua now, but I’m not sure that ever happens now. Usyk meanwhile seems to go into mandatory defense Hell, likely dropping one or more of the belts in the process. Such is the state of the heavyweight title.
BTW, anyone have any idea why The Ring belt was awarded tonight? They at least used to have some pretty tight strictures on championship recognition, and last time I checked Fury still had theirs.
Fury relinquished the Ring belt last week as part of his “retirement.” The Ring stated that it would give the belt to the winner of
This fight as the highest
Rated and only non-retired champion.
The fight was over before it even started,especially when jashua’s trainer Robert Garcia said days before the fight that AJ was disappointed with the training camp because he wasnt getting praised for his work and was being pushed too much.It sounds like he needed his parents to be part of the camp along with Garcia.
116-112 Usyk right on the money.
I actually beleive that AJ should visit a psychiatrist according to the postfight incident
Good match having it 116-112 Usyk but enough to defeat Fury is doubtful.
I had it 116-112 for Usyk. Joshua had some good rounds and he earned them with body shots. I thought the 9th round would be a turning point for Joshua but Usyk came out with guns blazing in the 10th, took over the fight and kept it up till the final bell. Usyk cemented his victory in the last three rounds.
It was a close fight but should have been a unanimous decision for Usyk. That judge who gave the fight to Joshua just wasn’t paying attention to who was landing cleanly and often. I often cringe before scorecards are announced because there have been some robberies in past fights. This time, the right man won the decision.
And I see your true colours shining through….I see your true colours…. AJ lost the plot and embarrassed himself post fight. All this Mr nice guy which I believed was fake.
I thought Usyk pulled an old Muhammad Ali trick in round 9 on Joshua, he went into a defensive cover up mode and allowed Joshua to punch himself out to then come out hard against him the next rounds to close out the show. I had Usyk winning 9-3 rounds could live with 8-4, but the American judge who gave it to Joshua 7 to 5 is a complete imbecile.
No way. He was hurt. It only makes his effort in 10-12 more spectacular.
Wow, I called it by split decision and wouldn’t you know it. Joshua did much better this fight but he still came up short and he’s had every opportunity that he could possibly have to solve the Ukrainian puzzle. Usyk is one of the best pound-for-pound technical fighters who ever lived. He really has a very high ring IQ and can make adjustments whenever he needs to.
Both fighters were better tonight than the first time.
If Usyk were orthodox instead of southpaw, AJ beats him.
Styles make fights and sometimes one fighter has the number of the other fighter. AJ still has some fight left in him. Usyk keeps getting better.
Bingo. Usyk is a great fighter, but he is also great in ways that make it difficult for the larger AJ to beat him.
Usyk won 11-1 in rounds, JOKE judges.
Ho hum. Not a fight to remember.
There is no beating Usyk