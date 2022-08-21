WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury still has a few days to decide whether or not he will vacate his WBC title. From the looks of his comments after Saturday’s Usyk-Joshua bout, it sounds like he may un-retire and fight Usyk for the undisputed title.

“To be honest with you guys, after watching that, the both of them were shite,” said Fury. “It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen. It was bullshit. C’MON! I would annihilate both of them on the same night. F**king shite! Get your f**king checkbook out because the Gypsy King is here to stay forever!”