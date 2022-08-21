August 20, 2022
Tyson Fury to un-retire AGAIN?

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury still has a few days to decide whether or not he will vacate his WBC title. From the looks of his comments after Saturday’s Usyk-Joshua bout, it sounds like he may un-retire and fight Usyk for the undisputed title.

“To be honest with you guys, after watching that, the both of them were shite,” said Fury. “It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen. It was bullshit. C’MON! I would annihilate both of them on the same night. F**king shite! Get your f**king checkbook out because the Gypsy King is here to stay forever!”

Usyk beats Joshua by split decision

  • The Fury ‘I’ll retire, I’ll unretire’ game is so childish. Maybe he should get permission from his mommy to fight again.

  • Tyson hasn’t obviously seen his fight with klistchko or whyte…those were horrible fights. This fight here was good. For those saying fury will just leave ok Usyk…yeah usyk is not dumb enough to stay still like wilder for that to happen. I think both of these guys have a chance to beat the other. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Usyk could pull it off. He won tonight 8-4…other judges were on crack

  • Of course, he wasn’t retired. It is an unoriginal way to draw more money. Fury is going to stop Usyk. He’s the best HW boxing on earth.

