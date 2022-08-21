Junior lightweight Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) stopped Alejandro Guerrero (12-3, 9 KOs) with a barrage of punches at 2:57 of round five.
Lightweight Miguel “Cave Man” Contreras (12-1-1, 6 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Josec Ruiz (23-7-3, 16 KOs). Scores were 79-72, 80-72, 80-82.
IBF #1 featherweight Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) finished Yeison Vargas (20-11, 15 KOs) with a liver shot in round two. Time was 1:24.
Unbeaten 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (5-0, 5 KOs) came off the canvas in round one to get a second round TKO against Kaleel Carter (2-2, 2 KOs).