Unbeaten super lightweight Brandun Lee (26-0, 22 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Will Madera (17-2-3, 10 KOs). Madera dropped Lee hard in round three with a right hand. Lee recovered took control thereafter. Scores were 98-91 3x.

Unbeaten heavyweight standout Lenier Pero (8-0, 5 KOs) knocked out Joel Caudle (9-7-2, 6 KOs) in the first round.

Undefeated middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) halted Gilbert Venegas Jr (11-2, 7 KOs) in round four.

Three-time U.S. Olympian Rau’shee Warren (19-4, 5 KOs) LOST a six round decision to journeyman bantamweight Francisco Portillo (18-11-2, 10 KOs).

WBA #3 super lightweight Ismael Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) stopped Fernando David Saucedo (63-10-3, 10 KOs) in round four.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Atif Oberlton (6-0, 5 KOs) went the distance for the first time, defeating Robert Burwell (9-7, 3 KOs) over six by scores of 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.