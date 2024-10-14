By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

WBO flyweight champ Anthony Olascuaga (7-1-1ND, 5 KOs), 111.75, bizarrely kept his belt when referee Robert Hoyle, US, abruptly declared Puerto Rican challenger and ex-WBO 108-pound ruler Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (28-3-1-1NC-1ND, 14 KOs), 112, unfit to go on with his cut over the left eyebrow at 2:25 of the opening session on Monday in Tokyo, Japan.

Problem was Bomba looked he could go on since his gash wasn’t so serious to halt the proceedings. Upon their head collision the referee had Bomba’s cut examined by the ring physician, who, however, didn’t seem to advise him to halt the affair. As they resumed fighting, the third man abruptly called a halt that had the crowd really stunned and disappointed. Bomba deserves a rematch.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.