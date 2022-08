Weights from Mohegan Sun Cassius Chaney 252 vs. Matt McKinney 260

Juiseppe Cusumano 235 vs. Dennis Ventura 215.5

Francis Hogan 159.25 vs. Cleotis Pendarvis ??

Alejandro Paulino 136 vs. Brandon Idrogo 134

Gary Balletto III 178 vs. Jeremiah David Austin 181.5

Jalen Renaud 148.25 vs. Michael Ogundo 144.75

Sean Bey 218.5 vs. John Shipman 206

Jonathan DePina 135 vs. Christian Otero 135.25

Stevie Jane Coleman 146.5 vs. Jesenia Rivas 146.25 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Promoter: CES

TV: BXNG TV Boxing Buzz Like this: Like Loading...

