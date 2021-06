Weights from Atlantic City Claressa Shields 154.8 vs. Brittney Elkin 155.2 (MMA)

Clay Collard 155.8 vs. Joilton Lutterbach 159.4 (MMA) Venue: Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, NJ

Promoter: Professional Fighters League

TV: ESPN2, ESPN+ Boxing in San Antonio this Saturday Kingry returns to training

