June 9, 2021
Boxing News

Kingry returns to training

WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan “Kingry” Garcia took a temporary rest in his career due to mental health problems that he has been dealing with.

Ryan, who is trained by Eddy Reynoso, confirmed that he is back in the gym hoping to return to the ring soon.

“Whatever happens, I can fight and I like to get into the ring to give my best for the fans. I know that my problems were made public, but I keep working on it because I have always been a fighter.

“I am hungrier than ever, as boxing is my life, and I am ready to return. I love you for supporting me in this difficult time. I’m ready to start training and give them great fights.”

Former double South African champ dies at 77

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I am very proud of Ryan, and wish him well. Inside the ring, and, out the ring. 🙂

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: