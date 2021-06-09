WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan “Kingry” Garcia took a temporary rest in his career due to mental health problems that he has been dealing with.

Ryan, who is trained by Eddy Reynoso, confirmed that he is back in the gym hoping to return to the ring soon.

“Whatever happens, I can fight and I like to get into the ring to give my best for the fans. I know that my problems were made public, but I keep working on it because I have always been a fighter.

“I am hungrier than ever, as boxing is my life, and I am ready to return. I love you for supporting me in this difficult time. I’m ready to start training and give them great fights.”