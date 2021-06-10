Team Marones Boxing(TMB) Promotions gears up to bring the city of San Antonio a night of “Bad Intentions.”

The co-main event will be Alex “El Bazooka” Ramos (2-0) out of Laredo, Texas taking on Javier Fernandez Jr (5-0) of San Antonio, TX in a six rounder in the featherweight division.

The main event will pit Tyrell “Too Real” Herndon (14-3) of San Antonio, TX against Vaughn “Minister” Parham (5-1) of New York, NY in a six round heavyweight showdown.

In a heavyweight special attraction, Bexar County Constable Adam “El Alamo” Salazar(0-1) will take on Military Veteran Jason Moreno as he makes his pro debut.

In addition six four round bouts are set to take place featuring competitors from all over Texas.

Special guest Tony Garza star of the Netflix hit series Mariposa Del Barrio.

Ticket prices start at $30. VIP tables are also available. For tickets call (210)449-5599 or (210)322-9974. The action takes place this Saturday June 12th at the Expo Hall Pavilion located at 3822 Pleasanton Rd in San Antonio.

Former Fightnews writer Christian Schmidt set to announce.