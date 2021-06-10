By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA # 5 light heavyweight Faris Chevalier (12-1, 7 KOs) has targeted WBA 175 pound champion Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) and WBC#2 Badou Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs). Chevalier told Fightnews.com® “I defeated Blake Caparello and now I am top rated #5 in the world, also IBF # 13 and WBO # 14. I will talk with my manager Peter Maniatis and my team. We offered a fight to Badou Jack, but we were ignored. He fought unranked Dervin Colina instead of me. Our team would take the fight in the future.”

Manager Peter Maniatis is confident his charge has the skills to defeat Pascal and Jack. Maniatis told us, “Faris is a world class boxer and he will make noise on the world stage. If the Badou Jack fight or Pascal fight was offered we would take it in a heartbeat and we would be confident of winning against Badou Jack or Pascal. We have a WBA #5 and IBF #13 and WBO #14. We offer risk vs reward for Badou Jack and Faris’ high world rankings.”