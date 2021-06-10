By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (4-0, 3 KOs) will be in action against Rugby League legend Paul Gallen (11-0-1, 6 KOs) on June 16 at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, New South Wales and according to Gallen’s own trainer Graham Shaw, his charge should not be in the ring with Huni.

“Let’s be honest, at 39, a former rugby league player has no business in a boxing ring with a 22-year-old they’re calling ‘the next big thing.’ He shouldn’t be in there.”

“But Paul isn’t an ordinary person, he’s not a normal athlete and he doesn’t care what anyone says!”

“I felt very comfortable he would win the Lucas Browne fight. This time it is a bit of the unknown because nobody can be sure how good Huni is just yet, but if his sparring is anything to go by, Paul will go to another level again.”