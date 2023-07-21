July 21, 2023
Boxing News

Weights from Atlantic City

Cornflake

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna 158 vs. Juan Manuel Witt 158.5
Kristian Prenga 261 vs. Santander Sligado 236.5
Justin “Time“ Figueroa 153 vs. Jeff “Relentless” Lentz 155
Nadim Salloum 168 vs. Antonio Ocles 171
Daniel Gonzalez 134 vs. Michael Ruiz 134.5
Sharahya Taina-Moreu 137 vs. Janaisa Morandin 139

Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Promoter: Boardwalk Boxing
TV: Bxngtv.com

Steven "So Cold" Nelson Exclusive Interview
Kambosos, Hughes make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • What is that bum belt the white boy holding?
    This gotta be the most pathetic main event I ever seen.

    Reply
    • >