Weights from Atlantic City Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna 158 vs. Juan Manuel Witt 158.5

Kristian Prenga 261 vs. Santander Sligado 236.5

Justin “Time“ Figueroa 153 vs. Jeff “Relentless” Lentz 155

Nadim Salloum 168 vs. Antonio Ocles 171

Daniel Gonzalez 134 vs. Michael Ruiz 134.5

Sharahya Taina-Moreu 137 vs. Janaisa Morandin 139 Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Promoter: Boardwalk Boxing

Steven "So Cold" Nelson Exclusive Interview Kambosos, Hughes make weight

