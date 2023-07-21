Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna 158 vs. Juan Manuel Witt 158.5
Kristian Prenga 261 vs. Santander Sligado 236.5
Justin “Time“ Figueroa 153 vs. Jeff “Relentless” Lentz 155
Nadim Salloum 168 vs. Antonio Ocles 171
Daniel Gonzalez 134 vs. Michael Ruiz 134.5
Sharahya Taina-Moreu 137 vs. Janaisa Morandin 139
Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Promoter: Boardwalk Boxing
TV: Bxngtv.com
Sligado still fiting….needs to retire.Forever getting koed.
What is that bum belt the white boy holding?
This gotta be the most pathetic main event I ever seen.