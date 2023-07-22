By Jeff Zimmerman

Undefeated super middleweight contender Steven “So Cold” Nelson (18-0, 15 KOs) discussed his upcoming fight on the undercard of his good friend and teammate Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday, July 29 at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas. “So Cold” also talked about his relationship with Bud growing up with him in Omaha and now training together as well as Spence from their days on the 2012 U.S. Olympic team and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.

