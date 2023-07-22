Robles upsets McGregor Super bantamweight Erik Robles (14-1, 9 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten hometown hero Lee McGregor (12-1-1, 9 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. After twelve exciting back-and-forth rounds, judges had it 116-113, 115-113 and 115-113 for Robles who, claimed the vacant IBO belt.. Other Results

Sultan Zaurbek TKO3 John Carter (super featherweight)

Bohdan Myronets W6 Kash Ali (heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe TKO5 Jonathan Santana (featherweight)

Harlem Eubank TKO6 Ishmael Ellis (super lightweight)

Kostynatin Dovbyshchenko TKO5 Matty Harris (heavyweight)

Ben Andrews W4 Darryl Sharp (super welterweight)

Ryan Clark W4 Dale Arrowsmith (super lightweight)

Aston Brown W4 Vasif Mamedov (middleweight)

Jesse Brandon W4 Liam Fox (light heavyweight)

