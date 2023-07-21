July 21, 2023
Kambosos, Hughes make weight

George Kambosos Jr Vs Maxi Hughes Pose2
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

George Kambosos Jr 134.6 vs. Maxi Hughes 134.7
(IBF lightweight eliminator)

Keyshawn Davis 134.3 vs. Francesco Patera 134
Giovani Santillan 147.8 vs. Erick Bone 147.6
Jeremiah Milton 255.3 vs. Willie Harvey 296.5
Troy Isley 158.8 vs. Antonio Todd 159.2
Amron Sands 300 vs. Hemi Ahio 247
Stephan Shaw 244 vs. Joseph Goodall 238

Venue: Firelake Arena, Shawnee, Oklahoma
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Laguna-Moreno activates Panamanian talent

  • After some thought I think I will go with Kambosos. I think his experience and toughness will serve him. Hughes is a live dog though and probably not a bad bet as from what I understand the odds are long. Keyshawn can probably already beat them both.

    • Yeah, Kambosos should win and I think he will, I think Hughes gives him a really good fight though. I’m not very high on Davis just yet, but I’d pick him over either of them if they were fighting tomorrow night.

  • Keyshawn, if gets the win, will call Kambosos, but I doubt ge will paid attention to Keyshawn, cheap and risky figt

