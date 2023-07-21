Kambosos, Hughes make weight George Kambosos Jr 134.6 vs. Maxi Hughes 134.7

(IBF lightweight eliminator) Keyshawn Davis 134.3 vs. Francesco Patera 134

Giovani Santillan 147.8 vs. Erick Bone 147.6

Jeremiah Milton 255.3 vs. Willie Harvey 296.5

Troy Isley 158.8 vs. Antonio Todd 159.2

Amron Sands 300 vs. Hemi Ahio 247

Stephan Shaw 244 vs. Joseph Goodall 238 Venue: Firelake Arena, Shawnee, Oklahoma

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Laguna-Moreno activates Panamanian talent Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

