By Héctor Villarreal

Since all of the very few active promoters in Panama have been presenting mostly foreign fighters on their shows, former world super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno and his wife Rousse Laguna, will keep trying to rescue the young local talent.

In a press conference on Thursday, Laguna Premium Boxing announced its next boxing event scheduled for Friday, July 28, at the new Combat Center, just beside the old Arena Roberto Duran in Panamá City.

“The best of the next generation of Panamanian fighters will perform under the spotlight in our night of ‘Boxeo del Patio’, against very competitive opposition, including undefeated newcomers and the 2022 Rookie of the Year, our exclusive fighter Hibrahim Valdespino,” said Rousse, who added that having “Chemito” as her matchmaker is a guarantee of a very exciting show.

Two proven warriors, featherweights Carlos Montenegro (3-1-2) and Daniel “El Chato” Lezcano (4-2-1) collide in the main event.

Samir Cuentas (2-2) and Fernando Martínez (5-2) will fight in the jr. welterweight division.

Flyweight Fernando Lorenzo (2-2) faces debutant Jeffrey Martínez.

Opponents for Valdespino (3-0) and also unbeaten Angel Bethancourt (2-0) will be announced on Monday after the Commission approves them.

