Weights from Ontario, California Louie Lopez 149.2 vs. Benjamin Lamptey 152.7

George Acosta 130.5 vs. Edy Valencia Mercado 130.8

Nelson Oliva 166.2 vs. Jeremaine Whittington 165.3

Kevin Salgado 144 vs. Izaiah Vargas 146.8

Esteban Muñoz 142.4 vs. Nelson Morales 144.4 Venue: Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

TV: YouTube and Facebook Laguna-Moreno activates Panamanian talent Garcia-Zambrano collide on Saturday Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.