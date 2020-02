Weights from Anaheim, California Ryan Garcia 134.8 vs. Fonseca 134.8

Jorge Linares 134.8 vs. Carlos Morales 135 Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Plant-Feigenbutz final press conference Inoue-Casimero undercard coming together

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.