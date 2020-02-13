As previously reported, WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) will make his Las Vegas debut on April 25 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in a unification bout against WBO bantamweight world champion Johnriel Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs). This will be Inoue’s first bout under his long-term promotional agreement with Top Rank.

Inoue-Casimero, a 10-round bantamweight tilt featuring WBO #1 Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer Jr. (22-1-1, 12 KOs) and WBO #2 Jason Moloney (20-1, 17 KOs), and a ten rounder between former super featherweight world champion Andrew Cancio (21-5-2, 16 KOs) and Tyler McCreary (16-1-1, 7 KOs) will stream LIVE on ESPN+

The preliminary bouts will air live on ESPN2 including the return of former world title challenger Alex “El Cholo” Saucedo in a 10-round super lightweight bout.