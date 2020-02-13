February 13, 2020
Boxing News

Inoue-Casimero undercard coming together

As previously reported, WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) will make his Las Vegas debut on April 25 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in a unification bout against WBO bantamweight world champion Johnriel Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs). This will be Inoue’s first bout under his long-term promotional agreement with Top Rank.

Inoue-Casimero, a 10-round bantamweight tilt featuring WBO #1 Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer Jr. (22-1-1, 12 KOs) and WBO #2 Jason Moloney (20-1, 17 KOs), and a ten rounder between former super featherweight world champion Andrew Cancio (21-5-2, 16 KOs) and Tyler McCreary (16-1-1, 7 KOs) will stream LIVE on ESPN+

The preliminary bouts will air live on ESPN2 including the return of former world title challenger Alex “El Cholo” Saucedo in a 10-round super lightweight bout.

Top Rank inks Oscar "Kaboom" Rivas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>