WBC #3 heavyweight contender Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs) has inked a multi-fight promotional agreement with Top Rank. Rivas, who is co-promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel, will return on an ESPN platform in 2020.

“Top Rank is in the heavyweight business, and we are pleased to be partnering with Yvon Michel to help Oscar get to the next level,” said Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. “He fits right in the heavyweight picture and has the skills and toughness to compete against anyone in the division.”

Rivas joins Top Rank’s heavyweight stable, which includes Tyson Fury, Kubrat Pulev, Agit Kabayel, Carlos Takam and Jarrell Miller among others.