IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has been hinting on social media about a May 30 PPV date, which can only mean a unification with WBC/WBA/IBF champ Vasyl Lomachenko.

—–

The return of IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin keeps getting pushed back. Now he reportedly won’t fight until April. The opponent is already decided: IBF #3 rated Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs).

—–

WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is picking Tyson Fury to dethrone WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder next Saturday. “For Wilder to win he has to knock Fury completely out, and he couldn’t do that the first time. For Fury to win, he can hurt Wilder or out-box him. Fury has more to his arsenal so that’s why I’m leaning to him,” AJ told Sky Sports.