By Miguel Maravilla

Lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) returns Friday night on Valentine’s Day against Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California live on DAZN. Garcia has promised that 2020 will be his year in which he will become world champion, but before that, he will have to get past Fonseca and pursue greater challenges.

“I’m not expecting a quick knockout in this fight but it can happen,” Garcia told Fightnews.com®. “2020 is the year to show everyone that I’ve got the skills and talent to take on bigger challenges. My legacy is what I’m looking forward to now. Let’s get the big names now!”

In the co-feature that same night former world champion Jorge Linares (46-5, 28 KO’s) will take on the always tough Carlos Morales (19-4-4, 8 KO’s).

“I’m really excited to be fighting here at the Honda Center. I know Carlos comes ready and prepared like he always does. I’m ready for this fight,” Linares told us.

If both Garcia and Linares come out victorious the two will likely square off in their next fight.

“I can’t look ahead to the Linares fight. It’s disrespectful to Fonseca because if I look ahead, I might have a bad performance,” Garcia explained.

Linares said, “Friday night he has a tough opponent in front of him. I hope it goes well. If there’s a potential showdown, why not? The main thing is that everything goes well for both of us Friday night. What’s important that we both come out with a victory. He has his opponent and I have mine. Saturday we will know what the status is.”

Serving as sparring partners a few years ago both, recount their experience in the ring with each other.

Garcia said, “It was good sparring. I learned a lot from him and who knows we could meet each other down the line.”

Linares commented, “We had the chance to spar together it was interesting. I told him he had talent and I wished him the best. If we get to fight, it will be different than a sparring session. Boxing is a full circle. Some of your young sparring partners can turn out to be your future opponent.”

Garcia is coming off a quick first round knockout over Romero Duno last November on the Canelo Kovalev co-feature. Following his spectacular knockout, Garcia went on to say at the post fight press conference that he wanted to fight Jorge Linares sometime next year.

“I knew I could beat him. I knew he couldn’t hit me. I hit him and it felt good. I landed good shots but nothing like before. I hit him and turned off the light switch,” Garcia on his last knockout win.

Now the 21-year-old will look to start the year with a win over Fonseca as a showdown with Jorge Linares is on the horizon. Nothing is guaranteed, Fonseca has been in with Gervonta Davis and Tevin Farmer as this fight for Garcia can serve either as a measuring stick to see where he stands or Fonseca could play spoiler.

“I saw his record and he doesn’t have a knockout against a fighter with a winning record. His record is all over the place, I was like this is why Gervonta and Tevin fought him. I get it. That record can’t fool me. I watched the tapes. His power isn’t there to keep me off. I’ll be the aggressor this fight,” Garcia said about his opponent Fonseca.

Linares must get by the always determined Carlos Morales, who gave Ryan Garcia a tough ten rounds back in 2018. Since his fight of the year candidate loss to Vasyl Lomachenko, Linares bounced back with a third round knockout over Abner Cotto. But in his next fight Linares was surprisingly stopped in the first round by Pablo Cesar Cano. The former world champion is coming off a unanimous decision over Al Toyogon.

“I still have a lot left in the tank,” Linares said.

No date has been set yet since both still have to come out victorious Friday night. However, it was confirmed to me that Golden Boy Promotions has Staples Center reserved for July as we will likely get a summer showdown between Garcia and Linares. Stay tuned.

