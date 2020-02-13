After suffering his first loss one year ago, four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (39-1 30 KOs) has stayed at welterweight to meet Jessie Vargas (29-2-2 11 KOs) at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on February 29.

“I think that there’s a lot more that I can do at 147lbs,” said Garcia. “The Spence fight was not a representation of that, it wasn’t my night and not the fight that I wanted to fight, I just couldn’t perform and once in a while you have an off night and it happened to be that night for me. I need to show my fans and the boxing world that I can do a lot more, even at 147lbs.

“A world title in a fifth division is very exciting. I would love to fight for a title again at 147lbs, claiming a world title in a fifth division would be amazing and that’s why I am staying at 147, but there are other motivations for me in the sport, I’m not done, there’s a lot more to accomplish. After this fight I’ll look at options at 147lbs and 140lbs, I’m not stuck at either weight, I’m keeping my options open.”