By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #7, WBO #9 light middleweight Tim Tszyu is confident he will defeat former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn when they clash on April 22 in Australia at a venue yet to be decided.

“I knew I was going to beat him from the first time I saw him,” Tszyu told AAP. “We could have fought last year and I could have beat him, I believe, I’m ready now. I don’t think he’s got much boxing skills, besides his physicality, that’s all.

“Jeff Horn, I don’t think he’s world class, just under,” Tszyu said. “He’s a stepping stone for me. I have a few fights to get through this year. I’ve got world titles to win. He’s 31 (sic), he wants to drag it out. I’m young: I’ve got the whole world ahead of me.

“Haven’t watched [Horn vs. Zerafa] — I was sunbaking in Hawaii. I had better things on at that time. I like big boxing fights — not little local ones like that. It didn’t really interest me.”