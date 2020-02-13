By Miguel Maravilla

Just 2 days away from their fight Ryan Garcia and Francisco Fonseca faced off Wednesday afternoon at the final press conference held at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Garcia and Fonseca square off Friday night Valentine’s Day at the Honda Center live on DAZN.

Ryan Garcia: “2020 is the year to show everyone that I’ve got the skills and talent to take on bigger challenges. I’ve been working hard and training every day, and I’ve sacrificed a lot of things to become a better fighter. Francisco Fonseca is a tough fighter, and this gives everyone a chance to see how good I am. I’m ready, so let’s show everyone that boxing is here to stay.”

Francisco Fonseca: “I’m going to come prepared to give a great show, and God willing I’m going to take the win. I’m ready for this.”

Also present were lightweights former world champion Jorge Linares and Carlos Morales as they will serve as the co-feature bout.

Jorge Linares: “I’m so excited and happy to be here, this is my first time at the Honda Center. I’m ready to make an amazing show on this great card. Good luck to all the boxers!”

Carlos Morales: “I’m really thrilled to fight someone like Jorge. He’s probably the best lightweight of his era. I’m excited to test my skills against a hall of famer in boxing, and we’re going to give a good fight.”

Las Vegas’s Blair Cobbs will square off vs Samuel Kotey of Baltimore in a scheduled ten round welterweight bout. Here is what they had to say.

Wooo! It’s Blair “The Flair” Cobbs. This is a fantastic opportunity being on this card with my boy Ryan Garcia. Wooo! The most exciting man in boxing in the welterweight division is here to stay,” Blair Cobbs said

Kotey followed “Friday night I’m going to knock you out. I’ll fuck you up. I’ll be ready for you. I’m going to knock you the fuck out,”

Alexis Rocha and Brad Solomon will square off in a ten round welterweight bout.

“What can I say I’m excited to fight in my hometown. I have a tough opponent in Beaad Solomon. This is the test,” Alexis Rocha

“I tip my hat off to this young man. It’s time to get back in the winning track. It will be Valentines Day, he is first on my love list,” Brad Solomon

