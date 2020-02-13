By Miguel Maravilla
Just 2 days away from their fight Ryan Garcia and Francisco Fonseca faced off Wednesday afternoon at the final press conference held at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Garcia and Fonseca square off Friday night Valentine’s Day at the Honda Center live on DAZN.
Ryan Garcia: “2020 is the year to show everyone that I’ve got the skills and talent to take on bigger challenges. I’ve been working hard and training every day, and I’ve sacrificed a lot of things to become a better fighter. Francisco Fonseca is a tough fighter, and this gives everyone a chance to see how good I am. I’m ready, so let’s show everyone that boxing is here to stay.”
Francisco Fonseca: “I’m going to come prepared to give a great show, and God willing I’m going to take the win. I’m ready for this.”
Jorge Linares: “I’m so excited and happy to be here, this is my first time at the Honda Center. I’m ready to make an amazing show on this great card. Good luck to all the boxers!”
Carlos Morales: “I’m really thrilled to fight someone like Jorge. He’s probably the best lightweight of his era. I’m excited to test my skills against a hall of famer in boxing, and we’re going to give a good fight.”