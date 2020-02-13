Undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz squared off at the final press conference Thursday before they battle this Saturday on FOX at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Caleb Plant: “I can promise you that he has a tall order in front of him, and he’s going to have to focus on that. He’s facing a guy who’s willing to do whatever it takes to have his hand raised. This is the best I’ve ever felt heading into a title fight. This is the sharpest that I’ve ever boxed. Anyone who knows me, knows that I make weight easily. We’ve had the best sparring partners yet for this camp, and it’s going to make the fight easy on Saturday.

Vincent Feigenbutz: “I don’t care that we’re fighting in his backyard. I’d fight him anywhere. I’m coming to fight and he’s going to have to fight me every second in there…I don’t care about anything Plant says to me today, because in the ring, I’ll have the answer for everything.”

Thursday’s press conference also featured welterweight contenders Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella and Abel Ramos, who compete in the 10-round co-feature, plus lightweight contender and Nashville native Austin Dulay and former title challenger Diego Magdaleno, who battle in the televised opener.

Bryant Perrella: “I’m the consummate athlete. I’m driven to conquer and succeed in this sport. Tune in, because Abel won’t be able to do anything. They’re not ready for me. We’re ready to go.”

Abel Ramos: “This should be an action packed fight and that excites me. We both have styles that match up really well inside of the ring. I think it’s going to be fireworks.”

Austin Dulay: “We’re just so ready. I know that Magdaleno is experienced and he’ll come to fight, but it’s all about what I can do.”

Diego Magadaleno: “I’m coming back with something to prove. I’m here to show everyone watching that I’m here and I’m here to fight. I’m looking forward to Saturday night.”