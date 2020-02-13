February 13, 2020
Boxing News

Garcia-Vargas now for WBC Diamond belt

The World Boxing Council Board of Governors unanimously voted in favor to approve the WBC Diamond belt to the winner between Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas on February 29 in Frisco, Texas. The Diamond belt has only been awarded to commemorate special fights. Some of the past winners of Diamond belts include Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Bernard Hopkins and Canelo Alvarez. Current WBC Diamond champions include Mairis Briedis and Callum Smith.

