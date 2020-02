ShoBox Weights from Philadelphia Thomas Mattice 133.5 vs. Isaac Cruz 134.75

Ra’eese Aleem 122.75 vs. Adam Lopez 123

Montana Love 139.75 vs. Jerrico Walton 140

Derrick Colemon Jr. 154.75 vs. Joseph Jackson 153.25 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Promoter: GH3 Promotions and King’s Promotions

TV: Showtime Garcia-Vargas now for WBC Diamond belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.