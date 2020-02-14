Promoter Oscar de la Hoya says Callum Smith is “an idiot” for turning down a fight with Canelo Alvarez. Oscar told ESPN that Smith “would have made three to four times the money he has ever made and he turned it down.” Golden Boy has locked down the May 2 date at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Canelo’s next fight.

—–

The March 7 charity exhibition rematch between Mexican boxing legends Julio Cesar Chavez and Jorge “Travieso” Arce in Hermosillo, Mexico, will also include 3 WBC affiliated title fights with top prospects. WBC Youth super lightweight beltholder Omar “Pollo” Aquilar (16-0, 15 KOs) and WBC Youth Intercontinental super bantamweight beltholder David “Rey” Picaso (12-1, 5 KOs) will defend against opponents to be named, while featherweights Bryan “Latino” Acosta (13-0, 7 KOs) and Jesus “Jibarito” Ortega (17-4, 11 KOs) meet for the Fecarbox belt.

—–

Meanwhile, light heavyweight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has announced on social media that he plans to release a music album with the 15 cumbia songs he likes the most.

—–

New promoter Reid Boxing presented its inaugural card Thursday night at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. In the main event, super welterweight Cameron Krael (17-15-3, 4 KOs) upset Ravshan Hudaynazarov (17-4, 13 KOs), taking an eight round split decision.