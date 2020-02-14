February 14, 2020
Boxing Results

Hatanaka Jr. defeats Biendima, keeps WBC Youth 112lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten prospect Kento Hatanaka (11-0, 9 KOs), 112, defeated Filipino Roland Jay Biendima (15-6-1, 8 KOs), 111.75, by a unanimous decision (99-0 twice, 98-91) and kept his WBC youth flyweight belt on Tuesday in Nagoya, Japan.

Hatanaka
Photo: Boxing Beat

Kento, the son of former WBC 122-pound champ Kiyoshi Hatanaka (also his manager/promoter), scored his second defense and extended his winning streak with his father as chief second.  Kento, 21, took the initiative all the way, but Roland occasionally displayed his persistent retaliation with a solid left hook at a time.  Hatanaka was an obvious victor, but it was true he had a tough time against the durable Filipino.

