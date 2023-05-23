Full slate of boxing action this Saturday. Here are the current odds:

Hometown hero Michael Conlan is a slight -128 favorite to dethrone current IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez on ESPN+ from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara is a 3:1 favorite to repeat his win over former champ Leigh Wood on DAZN from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

WBO cruiserweight champion Laurence Okolie is better than a 3:1 pick over #1 rated Chris Billam-Smith on FITE+ from Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

WBO #1 welterweight Alexis Rocha is a wide 14:1 pick against WBO #10 rated Anthony Young on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. Also on that card, WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem is better than a 2:1 favorite against WBO #1 Oscar Collazo.