Full slate of boxing action this Saturday. Here are the current odds:
Hometown hero Michael Conlan is a slight -128 favorite to dethrone current IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez on ESPN+ from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara is a 3:1 favorite to repeat his win over former champ Leigh Wood on DAZN from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.
WBO cruiserweight champion Laurence Okolie is better than a 3:1 pick over #1 rated Chris Billam-Smith on FITE+ from Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
WBO #1 welterweight Alexis Rocha is a wide 14:1 pick against WBO #10 rated Anthony Young on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. Also on that card, WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem is better than a 2:1 favorite against WBO #1 Oscar Collazo.
Venado – Conlan is the fight of the week on paper for me. I think Conlan gives Lopez all kinds of problems over the first few rounds and eventually he gets drawn into more of a fire-fight and Lopez either stops him or takes a clear decision.
And how cool is it that it’s on the same day as another featherweight title fight. The fact that they got Lara – Wood 2 together so soon is awesome. Puts winner and loser in position to fight three times this year. The winner of that might end up fighting Josh Warrington, but the mandatory challenger is Kholmatov and Lara – Kholmatov would be nuts. Great week!
Two fights are very difficult to bet, despite the odds: Conlan vs Lopez and Jerusalem vs Collazo. Conlan is excellent the first 1/2 of the fight but Lopez hit hard and has great resilience, enough to win the fight. IMO Jerusalem is the betting favorite because of the way he dethroned Masataka Taniguchi, but beside that name, his record is padded. Collazo is an ex Olympic with good power and nice array of skills that could defeat Jerusalem and shouldn’t be a surprise.